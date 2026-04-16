A lot of news is going on with CinemaCon. We are doing our best to cover it. I ended up with a pretty bad fever yesterday, forgot to send out the Daily Briefing as a result, but that doubles up the stories for you to look at today!

In other news, we started a news X account called Trad Values News to cover the more direct politics in the same hard-hitting fashion we do with Fandom Pulse. Go give us a follow over there!

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