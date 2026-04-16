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DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
4h

8% is not nearly enough.

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ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
4h

Press X to doubt that enough of the right people are being let go. Dumping mostly lower level people to replace them with contractors is not a recipe for success IMO.

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