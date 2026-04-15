Supergirl actress Milly Alcock recently shared why she wants young women to watch the film.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at CinemaCon, Alcock said, “I just really want this film to be seen by as many young women, specifically, as possible because I think the message is like: To be good you have to be a bit bad.”

“Like it’s okay to be flawed,” she continued. “It’s okay to be messy as long as your heart is in the right place.”

“She’s a bad [expletive] with a heart of gold. She is. That is the tagline,” she concluded.