Josh Daws, a former Lead Software Engineer at the Walt Disney Company, who was just laid off, shared that the company has toned down its DEI policies and initiatives since the election of President Donald Trump in 2024.

After being laid off, Daws conducted an impromptu Ask Me Anything on X, where he was first asked about how hard the company pushed the LGBTQ+ agenda internally and if it slowed down in 2025.

Daws answered, “2018-2024 was pretty bad. It peaked in 2020 and almost completely disappeared when Trump won.”

Additionally, he later shared that the people pushing this agenda are a “very small and vocal minority of the company. Most folks just want to make cool stuff.”