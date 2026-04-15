ElfQuest is one of the most remarkable achievements in independent comics history, and it has never looked better than in Dark Horse’s new deluxe hardcover edition.

Created by Wendy and Richard Pini, a married couple who built something extraordinary together, ElfQuest launched in 1978 through their own company WaRP Graphics. Self-publishing was genuinely difficult then, and the direct comics market was still finding its footing. The Pinis produced one of the most beloved fantasy comics ever created regardless. They’re still the creative force behind it decades later. Wendy draws. Richard writes and produces. They never went away.

What ElfQuest Is

For the uninitiated: ElfQuest follows the Wolfriders, a tribe of elves who live in deep symbiosis with wolves, bonding with them almost telepathically, riding them, thinking like them. Their chief is Cutter, a young and fierce leader whose world is upended when humans burn down his forest home and drive the Wolfriders into flight.

The mythology is rich from the first pages. Elves in this world are not Tolkien’s immortal, stately beings. They’re small, fierce, earthy creatures who have been on this planet so long they’ve forgotten where they came from. The humans they encounter are primitive, terrified of magic, and dangerous. The trolls who were supposed to be their allies betray them. Everything the Wolfriders know is destroyed in a single night.

What follows is the Quest: a journey across a desert landscape leading to another elf tribe, the Sun Folk, who are more Persian in character, dwelling in an oasis civilization unlike anything in the Wolfriders’ forest existence. The culture clash, the romance, the politics, and the mystery of where elves actually came from all unfold across what is genuinely one of fantasy’s great stories.

The concept that the high elves of old arrived on this world in something like a spaceship, a fairy tale castle that crashed, and have been slowly adapting to and forgetting their origins across millennia is a stunning piece of world-building. Science fiction and fantasy fused, long before that was fashionable.

The Story in Volume One

This deluxe edition collects the first five issues of the Original Quest, the foundational story that launched the entire series. The pacing is remarkable by modern standards. Within the first issue, the forest burns, the Wolfriders flee, they navigate troll caves, get betrayed, and emerge into a desert world unlike anything they’ve known.

Cutter’s meeting with Leetah, the Sun Folk healer who becomes his Recognition (ElfQuest’s term for a soul-deep, fated bond between two elves), drives the emotional core of the volume. Leetah resists. She has agency and choice. Cutter insists it’s destiny. The tension between them is genuinely compelling, a romance that doesn’t shortcut the conflict with easy resolution.

Skywise, Cutter’s “soul brother,” not blood family but something deeper, provides balance and humor. His interest in the stars, in where elves truly came from, plants seeds that the larger mythology will eventually pay off magnificently.

The Hardcover Presentation

Dark Horse’s deluxe hardcover is a substantial upgrade over every previous edition. The original ElfQuest was published in black and white for most of its run. Color editions existed, but the remastered coloring in these new hardcovers is the definitive visual presentation of Wendy Pini’s artwork.

That artwork rewards the upgrade. Pini’s style is often called cartoony, in the tradition of animation-influenced comics emerging in the late 1970s, but the label undersells it. Her character expressions are extraordinary. The range of emotion she conveys through faces and body language equals any comic artist working in any era. In color, with the reproduction quality a hardcover provides, every page breathes in a way that cheaper editions never captured.

The book itself is a beautiful object. The spine is solid. The paper stock handles the color reproduction well. The size gives Pini’s pages room to expand. Previous omnibus editions are now going out of print and becoming expensive on the secondary market. They were functional, not elegant. This is elegant.

It’s Online Too!

The Pinis have made the original ElfQuest available to read for free at elfquest.com. The entire Original Quest, along with most of the subsequent stories, is there for anyone who wants it. Making their life’s work freely accessible is characteristic of how the Pinis have always treated their readers.

Reading it free online and owning this hardcover are different experiences. The screen version gives you the story. The hardcover gives you the story as artifact, something to hold, to return to, to hand to someone else and say “read this.”

For a series that deserves to sit on shelves next to the finest fantasy literature ever produced, that distinction matters.

Why Now Is the Time

A Hollywood film adaptation was recently killed when studios attempted to change the storyline, doing what Hollywood always does to source material it doesn’t fully understand. The Pinis reportedly walked away rather than accept compromises that would have betrayed what ElfQuest is.

That integrity has defined ElfQuest for nearly fifty years. The Pinis built something on their own terms, maintained it on their own terms, and have never allowed it to be reduced to something lesser for commercial convenience. The Dark Horse deluxe editions are the proper home for that legacy: beautiful, permanent, respectful of the source material.

Four volumes will cover the complete Original Quest. Siege at Blue Mountain and Kings of the Broken Wheel are coming in 2027. The complete story of where the Wolfriders came from, what happened to the high elves, and what it means to be an elf on a world that was never yours is all coming in this format.

Volume one is the beginning of that journey. Taken alone, it is one of the finest fantasy comics ever published, finally presented the way it always deserved to be.

For anyone who has never read ElfQuest: start here. For longtime fans who experienced it in black and white or in editions that didn’t do the artwork justice: this is the upgrade you’ve been waiting for.

Rating: 10/10

What do you think? Is ElfQuest the most underrated fantasy epic in comics history, or does its devoted fanbase suggest it’s always gotten the recognition it deserves?

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