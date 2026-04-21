I’m not sure I buy all of these posts coming out of Hollywood saying DEI and woke is dead. It seems a bit… coordinated, and I’m very suspect of coordinated things coming out of the Hellmouth. It usually means they’re trying to CONVINCE everyone DEI is dead. Meanwhile, I’m reviewing old Star Trek: DS9 episodes on YT and having fun with it:

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