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sleepdeprived_bear
21m

I don't sense any ulterior motives from the developers of the game who seemed to want to make a fun and novel game. I think Hasan Piker and Mary Morgan have a profound hatred and contempt for humanity and that their respective audiences hate themselves. If it upsets them that people play a game that happens to be enjoyable, sounds like a win-win situation to me.

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