Adam Hughes has spent thirty years making comics look like fine art. Few artists working in mainstream comics have built a body of work as immediately recognizable, as technically refined, or as genuinely beloved as his. So when word came this week that Hughes is dealing with stage three cancer and canceling upcoming appearances, the response from his peers and fans was swift and warm.

The announcement came via his Facebook page, written on his behalf:

“I’m sorry to have to announce that due to some unexpected health complications (understatement of the year, btw) Adam will be cancelling his upcoming store signing at Aw Yeah Comics in New York. We’re really sorry. We’d been looking forward to visiting Marc Hammond and the shop for ages. Thanks in advance for being so understanding. I’m looking into how we can try and still make buying your copy of Adam’s cover from Aw Yeah a special experience. More information in the coming days.”

“Photo of extra pathetic hospitalized Adam with our 7 day old puppy Neville for attention. And yeah, I smuggled a newborn puppy into the hospital. Don’t you judge me, Earl.”

Even from a hospital bed, the Hughes camp finds a way to make you smile. The image of a newborn puppy named Neville being smuggled past hospital staff is exactly the kind of detail that reminds you why people love this man beyond the work.

Hughes broke through in the early 1990s and never really stopped ascending. His run on Gen 13 with J. Scott Campbell established him as someone with a singular gift for rendering the human figure with warmth and precision. His Wonder Woman covers redefined how that character was presented on the stands for a generation of readers. His Catwoman run produced images that became iconic almost immediately.

What separates Hughes from the crowded field of technically accomplished cover artists is tone. His work carries genuine affection for its subjects. There’s wit in it. His women are strong and aware and often quietly amused at something the viewer isn’t in on. His Batgirl covers brought Barbara Gordon back to the cultural conversation years before the character’s editorial renaissance. His All-Star Batman and Robin covers elevated material that didn’t always deserve the treatment.

The Cover to Cover art book, collecting his cover work up to that point, became a reference text for aspiring artists and a collector’s item for fans. His panels at conventions routinely drew the longest lines in any room he was in. He has always been one of those artists who makes the work look easy precisely because the craft underneath it is so deep.

The comics industry rallied quickly. Fellow artists didn’t wait.

Terry Moore, the creator of Strangers in Paradise and one of the most respected voices in independent comics, wrote simply: “Love you brother. Get well fast!” Aaron Lopresti, whose long career spans Marvel and DC with the same quiet professionalism Hughes embodies, offered: “Prayers for a fast recovery going your way.” Andy Smith added: “Hope you feel better soon.”

The Facebook post was followed up with an official post on his website:

I recently posted on Adam‘s Facebook page that due to a health emergency, Adam was cancelling his upcoming appearance in New York. For the foreseeable future, we are canceling all appearances.

There’s no nice way to say this, so I’m just gonna spit out. Without going into excessive detail, the situation is as follows: Adam has had a large mass removed from his lower GI tract. The biopsy revealed that he has Stage 3C colorectal cancer. Google it.

People have recovered from this and worse. Adam is looking forward to being one of those people.

The initial surgery was very successful. Adam will start chemotherapy within the next couple of weeks. We cannot properly anticipate how this will affect his ability to work. We’re taking things one day at a time, one doctor appointment at a time. If you have been emailing Adam or myself and not gotten a response, we beg your forgiveness and your patience.

We’re trying to cope not just with this, but also a brand new puppy. He was born on April 1st (no joke) and mom is recovering from a c-section. Our oldest dog Potter was also recently diagnosed with — you guessed it — cancer.

Adam and Potter – both a little younger and both with a little less cancer.

In short, it’s a lot. Adam is focused on healing from surgery and preparing for the fight ahead. I’m focused on overseeing that, making sure that Adam has everything he needs to be successful in his battle, and every other thing going on here.

We appreciate everyone’s patience, messages of well wishes, prayers, and good thoughts. I will try and keep everyone updated; the best source for that will be the Adam’s website, his Patreon page, and Facebook.

Love to you all from Adam and myself, five crazy old English sheepdogs, and a couple of very excellent cats.

Fandom Pulse offers our well-wishes and prayers to Adam Hughes and his family.

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