Wizards of the Coast Launches Official D&D Actual Play Series, And The Cast Tells You Everything You Need To Know
Wizards of the Coast announced Dungeon Masters on April 16, premiering April 22 on YouTube. The show is WotC’s first official long-form actual play series, set in Ravenloft, and designed to preview content from the June sourcebook Ravenloft: The Horrors Within. New episodes drop weekly. Content from each episode goes on sale through D&D Beyond immediately after it airs.
The cast: Jasmine Bhullar as Dungeon Master, with players Mayanna Berrin, Christian Navarro (13 Reasons Why), Neil Newbon (Baldur’s Gate III), and Devora Wilde (Baldur’s Gate III).