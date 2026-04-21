Wizards of the Coast announced Dungeon Masters on April 16, premiering April 22 on YouTube. The show is WotC’s first official long-form actual play series, set in Ravenloft, and designed to preview content from the June sourcebook Ravenloft: The Horrors Within. New episodes drop weekly. Content from each episode goes on sale through D&D Beyond immediately after it airs.

The cast: Jasmine Bhullar as Dungeon Master, with players Mayanna Berrin, Christian Navarro (13 Reasons Why), Neil Newbon (Baldur’s Gate III), and Devora Wilde (Baldur’s Gate III).