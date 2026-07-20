Today I decided to do a couple of video topics not based on my articles so I wanted to make sure everyone saw them. We have a TON of content, though I’m most proud of my deep dive into Peter David’s work, one of the best writers to come out of Marvel, DC, and Star Trek who doesn’t get enough credit. Thank you all for being here and really appreciate all the new subscriptions! It’s given me energy to do a lot of work as you can see below!
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Books
Peter David’s Arthurian Obsession Gave Tie-In Fiction a Backbone Most Writers Never Bothered to Build
Peter David spent nearly four decades returning to the same well: King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. The pattern shows up in his creator-owned novels, his X-Men and DC comics work, and buried inside the Star Trek tie-in fiction that most fans treat as disposable. Track the pattern across his catalog and a case forms for something rarer than a running gag. David used Arthurian structure the way other writers use outlines, and it gave his tie-in work a spine that most licensed fiction never bothers to grow.
Movies & TV
#SaveStargate Gets Its Biggest Voice Yet As Petition Tops 110,000 Signatures
Joe Flanigan has stayed quiet through six weeks of #SaveStargate campaigning. That changed this week, when the actor who played Lt. Colonel John Sheppard on Stargate Atlantis appeared in a video message shared by the fan campaign, thanking supporters and delivering a direct line to Amazon MGM Studios: “People do change their mind.” Flanigan is one of th…
Movies & TV
Why The Tolkien Estate Must Keep The Silmarillion Away From Peter Jackson And Hollywood
There is a moment in the recent Middle-Earth Is BACK! video from a popular Tolkien YouTube channel Fellowship Updates where the host, covering Peter Jackson’s Cannes revelation about active talks to license The Silmarillion and Unfinished Tales, describes it as “the biggest news in a very long time” and proceeds to list First Age stories with undisguised excitement, including the stories of Beren and Lúthien, the Fall of Gondolin, the rise and fall of Númenor.
Tabletop Games
Games Workshop Declares War on Its Own Community
For years, one voice in the Warhammer community was saying it louder than anyone else wanted to hear. Games Workshop was not a misunderstood corporation making clumsy mistakes, nor was it a company that simply needed better PR, or fans who needed to communicate their grievances more clearly. It was, in the words of that voice, simply evil, and it would keep getting away with it for as long as the community let it.