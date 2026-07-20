Today I decided to do a couple of video topics not based on my articles so I wanted to make sure everyone saw them. We have a TON of content, though I’m most proud of my deep dive into Peter David’s work, one of the best writers to come out of Marvel, DC, and Star Trek who doesn’t get enough credit. Thank you all for being here and really appreciate all the new subscriptions! It’s given me energy to do a lot of work as you can see below!

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Books Peter David’s Arthurian Obsession Gave Tie-In Fiction a Backbone Most Writers Never Bothered to Build Jon Del Arroz · 3:11 PM Peter David spent nearly four decades returning to the same well: King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. The pattern shows up in his creator-owned novels, his X-Men and DC comics work, and buried inside the Star Trek tie-in fiction that most fans treat as disposable. Track the pattern across his catalog and a case forms for something rarer than a running gag. David used Arthurian structure the way other writers use outlines, and it gave his tie-in work a spine that most licensed fiction never bothers to grow. Read full story