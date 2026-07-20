Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey pulled in $124.5 million domestically in its opening weekend, and $257.8 million worldwide, making it the third-largest domestic debut of 2026 behind only Toy Story 5 and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. It’s also Nolan’s biggest opening since 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, his best-ever global launch as a director, and the highest domestic opening for any R-rated film released this year.

Here’s where it lands against the rest of 2026’s field. The top five domestic openings of the year so far: Toy Story 5 at $159 million, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at $131.7 million, The Odyssey at $124.5 million, Michael at $97.2 million, and The Mandalorian and Grogu at $81.7 million. That’s a $250 million-budget, R-rated, nearly three-hour adaptation of a 2,700-year-old Greek epic landing ahead of a Star Wars film and just behind an animated Nintendo movie and a Pixar sequel, the kind of company sword-and-sandal epics don’t normally keep. Deadline’s own reporting on opening weekend called out the specific reason: with a runtime this long and a rating that cuts out a chunk of the teen audience, this kind of box office doesn’t happen without something driving people into theaters who wouldn’t otherwise show up for ancient mythology.

That something is Nolan himself. The film pulled a $17.6 million Thursday preview night, the best preview number of any 2026 release, ahead of even Toy Story 5’s. Fandango reported it as their number one preseller of the year, with roughly $40 million in advance ticket sales before the film opened at all. That’s reputation doing the selling. Combine Nolan’s name with Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, and Robert Pattinson in a story every American reads in school, and the film had commercial tailwinds built in regardless of how the press tour played out.

The reviews back up the demand. The Odyssey holds a 95% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, Nolan’s highest critic score ever, surpassing The Dark Knight and Memento’s 94%. Audiences went further: a 97% Popcornmeter score, also a career-best for Nolan, breaking the previous high of 94% held jointly by Memento, The Dark Knight, and Batman Begins. Opening-night crowds handed it an A CinemaScore. On Fandom Pulse, we’ve spent the past month covering a press tour built around cast members like Lupita Nyong’o and Elliot Page reframing Homer’s text for a modern audience, and a script drawing from a translation explicitly marketed for breaking with the poem’s traditional reading. None of that stopped audiences from showing up, and once they did, they liked what they saw more than critics did.

There’s a real logistics story underneath the numbers too. Nolan shot the entire film on IMAX cameras, the first feature ever made that way, and it can only be seen in its full 1.43:1 frame at 25 theaters in the United States and roughly 41 worldwide. IMAX had to refurbish and reinstall rare 15/70 film projectors just to hit that number, since most theaters replaced their film equipment with digital projectors years ago and some of the parts needed to build new ones, according to an IMAX source who spoke to Variety, “simply no longer exist.” More than half of the film’s opening weekend ticket sales came from IMAX, premium large-format screens, and 70mm prints combined, a level of format-chasing that hasn’t been seen since Quentin Tarantino’s Hateful Eight roadshow a decade ago.

Whatever the fight over the film’s politics and press tour has been, the box office and the reception numbers tell a separate story: audiences turned out in force, rated it above what critics gave it, and are driving across state lines to see it in the one format Nolan actually built it for. Name recognition, star power, and a story everyone already half-knows moved the needle here more than any single interview did.

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NEXT: Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” Trades Homer’s Masculine Triumph for Modernist Regret