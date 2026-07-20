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TJ's avatar
TJ
2h

I’m not going to the theater to see the Odyssey. Partly because of the casting and partly because his last three movies weren’t that great to me. Oppenheimer was ok, but Dunkirk and Tenet were stinkers. I saw those three in the theater and have never felt the need to watch them again. You can’t understand what anyone is saying in the theater with his latest movies anyway. Nolan had a good run for me with Batman Begins, The Prestige, Inception, and Interstellar. The Prestige is his best movie. I watch it at least once a year.

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Reformed_Warrior46's avatar
Reformed_Warrior46
2hEdited

It boils down to ignorant normies looking to hop to the next Nolan film and watch it on IMAX because they've been conditioned to think his movies are grand events that needs to be seen in a theater.

They could care less about Homer, and they're too lazy to read the original story. They're just following the next supposed Nolan blockbuster filmed on IMAX that they've already crowned as a 'masterpiece.'

That's the audience that Nolan wants: people who will just consume anything without asking any questions.

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