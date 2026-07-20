Peter David spent nearly four decades returning to the same well: King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. The pattern shows up in his creator-owned novels, his X-Men and DC comics work, and buried inside the Star Trek tie-in fiction that most fans treat as disposable. Track the pattern across his catalog and a case forms for something rarer than a running gag. David used Arthurian structure the way other writers use outlines, and it gave his tie-in work a spine that most licensed fiction never bothers to grow.