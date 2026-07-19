For years, one voice in the Warhammer community was saying it louder than anyone else wanted to hear. Games Workshop was not a misunderstood corporation making clumsy mistakes, nor was it a company that simply needed better PR, or fans who needed to communicate their grievances more clearly. It was, in the words of that voice, simply evil, and it would keep getting away with it for as long as the community let it.

That voice was Arch. And right now, with GW’s copyright hammer falling on YouTubers, 3D printers, lore channels, and hobbyists across the platform, a significant portion of the Warhammer community is being forced to reckon with the fact that he was correct.