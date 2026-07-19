Bjo Trimble has been invited to Creation Entertainment’s Star Trek convention circuit this August, closing out the fan campaign Fandom Pulse covered last week asking why the woman whose 1968 letter-writing campaign saved the original series from cancellation had not been invited to Star Trek’s own 60th anniversary events.

Trimble’s daughter Lora announced the news directly. “Mom will be at Creation Aug 5-7th. Mom will be hanging out at Masquerade Lobby Bar. Wednesday 5 Aug, Day 1 of Con, Bjo in Vendor’s Room. Thursday Aug 6 Day 2 of Con, in Vendor’s Room. Friday Aug 7 Bjo will head home after days of fun and Star Trek fandom! Thank you Creation, Stephanie, who was instrumental in coordinating this, her podcast page is: https://www.facebook.com/nx7062 and Yez Ze Masc for making this happen.”

Lora also listed two additional appearances already on the books. “Upcoming Bjo Convention Appearances: World Science Fiction Convention, Anaheim, CA, Thursday and Friday, August 27 & 28. Schedule TBD. She will definitely be at the opening ceremonies as she is being recognized for her non Star Trek fanac. USS Galileo christening in Ticonderoga at the Star Trek Tour, Friday-Sun, September 18-20. Schedule TBD.”

A fan letter campaign built a franchise in 1968. A fan campaign got its architect recognized in 2026. Which convention should be first in line to put her in front of a live audience?

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