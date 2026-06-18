This has to be one of the slowest news days in a long time. We still managed to find some interesting stuff. This Legend of the White Dragon is indie-level so there’s not going to be a lot of attention on it but the history of how it came about is very interesting, make sure to give the article a read. Also shout out to Yorch Torch Games for his great video game analysis.

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