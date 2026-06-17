We started a retrospective on Tolkien’s rise to superstardom, which began with a left-wing movement in the 1970s appropriating his work and has slowly migrated over time to people realizing how right-wing and Christian Lord of the Rings is. Now, we continue.

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Part 3

Part 2

Part 1

Before tracing the American right’s adoption of Tolkien, the book must establish what Tolkien actually believed. Not what the hippies projected onto him. Not what Italian neo-fascists filtered through Julius Evola. Not what Silicon Valley venture capitalists read into his mythology of builders and founders. What the man wrote, said, practiced, and staked his life on.