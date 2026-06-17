Reclaiming The Shire Part 11: Tolkien The Catholic
We started a retrospective on Tolkien’s rise to superstardom, which began with a left-wing movement in the 1970s appropriating his work and has slowly migrated over time to people realizing how right-wing and Christian Lord of the Rings is. Now, we continue.
Before tracing the American right’s adoption of Tolkien, the book must establish what Tolkien actually believed. Not what the hippies projected onto him. Not what Italian neo-fascists filtered through Julius Evola. Not what Silicon Valley venture capitalists read into his mythology of builders and founders. What the man wrote, said, practiced, and staked his life on.