Jason David Frank’s final film is coming out on August 28, 2026. That alone took six years, one global pandemic, a devastating personal loss, multiple missed release dates, and no small amount of fan fury to make possible.

Legend of the White Dragon is a crowdfunded indie superhero film starring Frank as Erik Reed, a former hero called the White Dragon who returns from exile to protect his family from a new threat. It is not a Power Rangers film in any official sense, but it was built for Power Rangers fans. The cast reunites Frank with franchise alumni Jason Faunt, Cerina Vincent, and Ciara Hanna, and the film is described as a mature take on the genre Frank helped define. Also in the cast: Michael Madsen, Mark Dacascos, David Ramsey, and Frank’s own daughter, Jenna Frank.

The project originated from a creative partnership between Frank and director Aaron Schoenke, co-founder of Bat in the Sun Productions. Schoenke and Frank had worked together since 2013 on the YouTube series Super Power Beat Down, and over the following years they began developing what would become this film. A first Kickstarter campaign in 2019 fell short of its $500,000 goal. A second campaign launched in March 2020 cleared its initial $100,000 mini-series target in 11 days, then hit the $500,000 stretch goal for a feature film. By the time the campaign closed in May 2020, 5,259 backers had pledged $508,578.

Production began in May 2021 in Los Angeles and wrapped after 42 days. Additional photography was completed in 2023, even securing a waiver to work through the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Then Frank died.

On November 19, 2022, at age 49, Frank took his own life. His widow Tammie Frank confirmed the cause of death publicly, noting in a statement to People magazine that he had struggled with mental health and depression. The news hit the Power Rangers fan community hard. Frank had played Tommy Oliver, the original Green Ranger, on the 1993 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series, then returned as the White Ranger, a role he held across multiple television and film iterations of the franchise. For an entire generation of fans, he was Power Rangers.

The production team faced a decision: shelve the film or finish it. They chose to finish it.

“When Jason David Frank tragically took his own life late last year, it became the filmmaker’s mission to honor his legacy by completing the film the way Frank had envisioned it,” a press release from the production stated. Frank had been a producer on the film and had contributed to its story. The film captures what is now among his final work on screen.

What followed was a years-long slog through post-production and distribution limbo. The film missed a September 2023 release date, then a Q1 2024 window, then a September 2024 theatrical date. Each delay sharpened frustration among a segment of the Kickstarter backers, some of whom accused the producers of exploiting Frank’s name to prolong the project’s commercial lifespan. Producer Chris Jay pushed back, framing the extended timeline as a commitment to getting the final product right rather than rushing a posthumous release.

In March 2025, Jay announced the film was picture-locked. By July 2025, it was in the hands of a distribution agent. On March 28, 2026, Well Go USA Entertainment announced it had acquired North American rights. The release date: August 28, 2026, National Power Rangers Day.

“From the beginning, this film was driven by passion, perseverance, and a deep respect for the fans,” Schoenke said in the press release announcing the deal. “We’re thrilled to be working with Well Go to bring Legend of the White Dragon to audiences and to celebrate Jason’s final role in the way it deserves.”

Well Go USA president and CEO Doris Pfardrescher added: “Legend of the White Dragon not only delivers the thrilling sci-fi action fans crave, but also celebrates the life and legacy of Jason David Frank, who means so much to so many. It’s truly a privilege to bring such a special film to audiences across North America.”

The trailer is out. The film looks like what it is: an indie production with real craft behind it, built by people who cared about the project. It is rated R. It opens the same day as three other limited releases, in select theaters across major markets.

This is what grassroots entertainment looks like when a fanbase puts its money where its fandom is. More than 5,000 people backed this thing cold, before a single frame was shot. The production then survived a pandemic, cast changes, a strike waiver, and the death of its lead. The fan complaints about delays are not baseless, but the film is coming out. The crowdfunding model worked.

Frank contributed to this project as a producer and a collaborator, not just a face on a poster. His daughter is in the film. The release is timed to the day his franchise has claimed as its own.

Is that enough reason to show up for a limited theatrical run, or does a film like this need to prove itself on the screen first?

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