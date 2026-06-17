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StorytellingRon's avatar
StorytellingRon
3h

Nothing about rape gangs in England, the horrors of Islamo-Marxism destroying the West... killing his gays... NOPE... just anything that supports Christianity and Jesus Christ... which Trump does, protecting our rights as Christian to live. Literally... to live.

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Mark's Fortress of Ineptitude's avatar
Mark's Fortress of Ineptitude
2h

The funny, fashionable Left and their consequence-free death/terrorism fantasies.

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