I know some folk are likely disappointed there’s no Malfoid fic today again! However I’m doing what I can. With running Fandom Pulse, Youtube, and then setting up and putting finishing touches on my comic campaign, I ran out of time. It’s in process and next chapter will be up tomorrow. I wear far too many hats and I do believe I deliever more content than pretty much any creator out there.

However, the good news is you’ll be getting a new Ayla Rin comic soon, which many find to be my best series. I meant to launch this today, but with the election sucking up all the energy online right now, I’m deciding to delay the actual launch ‘til Tuesday. You can sign up to get notified when it goes live here so you don’t miss the early action.

Fandom Pulse is a full-time job, and we provide the best pop culture news out there with more and more interesting content than pretty much every Substack! Please support us by grabbing a paid subscription!