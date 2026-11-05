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Jay Brown's avatar
Jay Brown
12m

I had read about it a few days ago, and I was a bit shocked actually. I thought they'd already wrapped, and we'd be getting a trailer, especially when considering that Apple had indeed ordered two seasons from the get go… as a showrunner I would have written season 2 together with season 1 immediately, at least in treatment form… but then the article said: "will start shooting". You can't do 5 seasons at this snail pace. But iirc Gilligan said that in the end the show is planned to have a three-season arc anyway… but that would still be 10 years of his life… all that for only a few handful of episodes. That's not a life I'd want to live as an artist.

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SFJunkie's avatar
SFJunkie
41mEdited

These streaming services are making a mess of it all! I yearn for the day where shows return within 6 months (let it be a year). For some reason, network like CBS is still able to do that.

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