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Nick Borodinov's avatar
Nick Borodinov
1h

Why can’t they simply make they own story from scratch, instead of telling us “here is Dune, but it’s not a real Dune”?

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Jay Brown's avatar
Jay Brown
5m

I don't mind them taking creative liberties with the original story, as long as it results in a good film. Humans are allowed to rewrite & adapt stories. That's what keeps it interesting. I thought the first two films were OK-good, not great, but not bad either, so maybe them deviating from the novel(s) on the third one could be a good sign.

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