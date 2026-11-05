With Martin Gero’s continuation of Stargate canceled, fans have been left with a lot of rumors and not much new story. Jamie Rixom has started filling that gap himself. He’s released chapter one of an original Stargate SG-1 fan fiction audiobook, SGC Stories: The Return, and he reads it himself.

It’s a short opening, just under sixteen minutes, built around a ship launching on a mission. It’s a strong first chapter. The pacing is confident, the voice is warm, and it feels like Stargate.

The setup: “The last of the BC-304 fleet, the Hammond, is about to retire. With its heroic captain. But they will both be called into action one last time in a battle to save humanity from an ancient enemy returning to the galaxy!”

Who is Jamie Rixom?

Jamie runs the Tachyon Pulse Podcast, a sci-fi show covering news, rumors and debate, with a focus on Star Trek and Stargate. He has been one of the most vocal supporters of the #SaveStargate push, with episodes digging into why the Gero series was canceled and what fans should watch for next. He’s also upfront that the show is commentary, not a news operation, which is more honesty than a lot of the genre press offers. Tachyon Pulse sci-fi Podcast +2

Before that came the SciTrek Podcast and its YouTube channel, @Sci-trek, a sci-fi TV and movie show where Stargate is the obsession and the conversation ranges across science fiction and fantasy. Jamie has also sat down with Alec Peters of Axanar to discuss the future of Star Trek, a sign of how he’s connected in the fan film and fan creator world. spotifyyoutube

What I like is that he doesn’t just complain about franchises going wrong. He’s making something. Fans of a dormant property keep it alive by telling stories in it, and Jamie is doing that.

Give it a listen. Chapter one is free, and I’m looking forward to the next one.

🎧 https://www.spreaker.com/episode/sgc-stories-the-return-chapter-1--76098785