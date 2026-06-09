There are days I’m pretty impressed with my ability to find interesting stories surrounding sci-fi and fantasy that aren’t being covered anywhere else. This is one of those days. I try not to hit the stuff that’s being regurgitated elsewhere because I figure those generic stories are already there, and that wouldn’t make us much of an alternative. Hopefully, you find some value in this!

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