Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Obama Gaming's avatar
Obama Gaming
1h

it is a well known fact that if paizo pandered to the chuds they would be thriving like TSR and their distributor wouldn’t have croaked

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture