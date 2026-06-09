Paizo Publishing announced Wednesday that it is laying off 12 employees and scaling back its Organized Play programs, the direct result of losing nearly $2 million in 2025 to the ongoing fallout from Diamond Comics’ bankruptcy.

The collapse of Diamond, which had served as Paizo’s exclusive bookstore distributor, set off a chain reaction the Pathfinder publisher is still paying for eighteen months later. When Diamond declared bankruptcy in early 2025, JP Morgan Chase moved to claim a lien on all inventory sitting in Diamond’s warehouses, including roughly $10 million in Paizo books and games shipped on consignment. Paizo sent the product, never got paid, and couldn’t retrieve it. A judge eventually terminated Paizo’s exclusive distribution contract with Diamond earlier this year, allowing the publisher to sign with Independent Publishers Group. Diamond immediately appealed, stalling recovery.

The practical result: Paizo is cutting staff, reducing Pathfinder Society and Starfinder Society scenarios from four per month to two starting in October, and pausing Foundry VTT modules for organized play until the company can rebuild margins. CEO Jim Butler announced the layoffs in a post on the Paizo website Monday evening, noting the decisions were negotiated with the United Paizo Workers union. Affected employees received 20 days’ notice and 18-month recall rights.

The mechanics of the disaster are real. Diamond’s bankruptcy wiped out cash flow that Paizo had counted on. JP Morgan’s claim on the inventory was legally defensible under bankruptcy law even though the stock belonged to Paizo. The litigation has ground on for over a year with dozens of other publishers stuck in the same position.

But the financial catastrophe arrived at a company that had spent the previous several years shrinking its own audience before any bankruptcy hit.

Pathfinder was built on a specific promise. When Wizards of the Coast abandoned Dungeons and Dragons 3.5 in 2008 and replaced it with a streamlined fourth edition that bore little resemblance to what players had known, Paizo stepped in. Their Pathfinder system kept the complexity, the crunch, and the classic fantasy feel that the D&D 3.5 community loved. It worked. Pathfinder outsold D&D for stretches of the early 2010s, built a tournament organized play infrastructure, and established a loyal base of players who had nowhere else to go.

Those players were predominantly the same demographic that built the hobby: gamers who wanted rules depth, classic fantasy adventure, and escapism without a lecture attached.

Paizo spent the next decade replacing them in the messaging if not the rulebook. The company’s public-facing content shifted toward Pride Community blog posts celebrating every LGBTQ+ identity imaginable, canonical trans and nonbinary characters spotlighted in official blog entries under headers like “Trans Pride, Trans Power, Trans Rights,” deity entries specifically designed around sexual liberation, and a running organizational identity that told its core audience their values were unwelcome.

The second edition Remaster in 2023 stripped out the alignment system that had been a cornerstone of classic fantasy RPG design since Gary Gygax. The reasons given were mechanical. The subtext was not hard to read.

In January 2025, Paizo’s Director of Games posted on social media that Vice President JD Vance should “send his books back” and declared there was “no space for fascists in our game.” When conservative players and gaming figures pushed back, the director blocked them. Mark Kern, a former World of Warcraft lead developer, was blocked. The Paizo business account itself joined in blocking critics. It became a viral demonstration of exactly who Paizo had decided its customer was, and who it had decided to eject.

The layoffs are expected to be finalized by the end of June.

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