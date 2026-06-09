N.K. Jemisin became SFWA’s 47th Grand Master at the Nebula Conference last weekend and posted her acceptance speech Monday. It runs several thousand words. The racial and political grievance framework runs through all three sections and does not stop.

She opens by acknowledging she nearly declined the honor, then establishes her intent immediately: “now that someone has once again given me a microphone, I’m gonna run my mouth.”

That is an accurate description of what follows.