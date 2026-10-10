I’m so livid about Stargate after how much work the fans put into trying to save the show we all wanted. It seems Amazon Prime is intent on destroying another property. If you haven’t read Valiant Frontiers yet, I spent a lot of the last couple of years building a space exploration crew that is meant to do honor to what Star Trek and Stargate used to in a universe with excellent worldbuilding. I highly recommend checking it out:

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