I’m so livid about Stargate after how much work the fans put into trying to save the show we all wanted. It seems Amazon Prime is intent on destroying another property. If you haven’t read Valiant Frontiers yet, I spent a lot of the last couple of years building a space exploration crew that is meant to do honor to what Star Trek and Stargate used to in a universe with excellent worldbuilding. I highly recommend checking it out:
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Movies & TV
Grant Morrison Slams Lanterns Finale as “Morally and Legally Incoherent”
Grant Morrison, the writer of DC’s Green Lantern comics, has criticized the ending of HBO’s Lanterns, saying the finale abandoned the basic premise of the franchise. The season one finale, “Dirt and Stars,” aired October 4. In it, Sheriff Kerry Kane (Kelly Macdonald) shoots Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) between the eyes at the Rushville football field afte…
Culture
World Fantasy Con Actually Looks Promising With Its Programming
The World Fantasy Convention opens in Oakland on Oct. 22, and its program reads like a convention that remembers what it is for. Robin Hobb, Robert Silverberg and Joe Haldeman are on the schedule, and most of the roughly 50 panels, talks and interviews are about how books get written, edited, designed, sold and collected.