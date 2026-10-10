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Dave W.'s avatar
Dave W.
2h

Still not regretting avoiding anything that Gunn touches. Also haven't forgotten his pedo "humor" tweets that got him fired from Marvel the first time.

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Anagram Banshee's avatar
Anagram Banshee
3h

Questionable legality aside I cannot help but feel the muted reaction to the series is going to age poorly if and only if future Lanterns seasons are more cosmic and epic. A first seasons grounded on earth, a second that draws Jon deeper into his role as a galactic vigilante and a third season as a full-on space cowboy. They could be setting up a very compelling triptych.

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