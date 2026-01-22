If you thought Starfleet Academy couldn’t possibly get worse, Episode 3 went full-tilt into woke concepts that demonstrate how insufferable the writers intend this show to be. The show now introduces a new word to the Star Trek lexicon: polyamory.

While we’ve known that Star Trek would become a DEI nightmare since the first clips of Starfleet Academy aired, they did the modern trend of being fairly tame through the first two episodes of the show. The first, while featuring a villain who’s clearly a stand-in for Donald Trump, but otherwise there wasn’t a ton of overt political messaging other than the casting.

While Episode 1 looked like standard action-adventure fare, Episode 2 changed the tone of the series entirely, going into teen romance drama, which made for a difficult watch for most Star Trek fans. Streaming numbers cratered after the initial premiere, with very few tuning in to watch the show.

While it premiered at #7 on the Paramount Plus app, it quickly fell off the charts over the weekend. “Vitus Reflux” has revitalized some interest, as it sits at #5 on the app right now, behind reruns of South Park and NCIS.

While there’s a lot to criticize about the “Vitus Reflux” episode, the main issues with it stem from its social justice-oriented content. Almost immediately, the cadets are shown in a locker room together with the male characters stripping completely naked aside from towels, while the female cadets stand in their much more covered underwear. While this occurs, the characters start to talk about “polycule underwater hookups.”

While it’s strange to see males talking about this naked to begin with, the “polycule” adds in another woke element to the show where the most masculine character is implied to be in a polyamorous relationship. Polyamory is something that gets popularized by fringe culture quite a bit, meaning people are romantically involved with multiple partners, who are in turn involved with multiple partners.

It appears as if this episode’s writer was trying to insert her fantasies into the show, which is pretty strange by itself. This gets compounded a couple of scenes later when Holly Hunter’s chancelor character starts rambling in an official Academy meeting about “fetishes.”

The entire episode features Hunter flat on her back, not wearing shoes, and acting strange. And perhaps the writer inserted another fetish later on with this close up of Hunter’s foot:

The episode itself descends into feminist lectures with the female cadets outperforming the men in physical sports, along with Hunter lecturing academy cadets on “subtle”, more feminine ways of problem solving against a male chancelor of a War College who is shown to be the antagonist of the episode.

The one saving grace of the episode is even though the female Jem’Hadar and Jett Reno were revealed to be in a lesbian relationship, we don’t have to watch it on screen.

Yet.

What do you think of Stafleet Academy's “polycules”?

