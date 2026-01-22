Amazon released its first trailer for Masters of the Universe where it explains why He-Man is on Earth.

The trailer opens with Adam recounting that he comes from a place (Eternia) where all the things that are talked about in bedtime stories are real. It then shares that he was sent away to Earth in order to protect him and that seemingly the forces of Skeletor would never be able to find him.

However, while on Earth, Adam is humiliated. He’s working a dead end job where he has pronouns listed on his nametag. Additionally, his boss appears to be a bald black woman who lectures him on his obsession with “nerd things” and says it’s not a good look for a human resources employee.

From there, the trailer reveals that Adam seemingly lost the Sword of Power, but rediscovers it in a collectible store being held by giant Conan-like warrior. When he attempts to remove the sword, he struggles to do so and a blue-haired individual tells him he can’t take it.

Somehow he encounters Teela and they travel back to Eternia where a montage of battle clips is shown including Beast Man on Earth, Evil-Lyn versus Teela, Battle Cat, Man-At-Arms, and more.

As the trailer comes to an end He-Man shouts his iconic phrase, “I have the power!” and then he faces off against Skeletor’s minions and eventually Skeletor himself..

The trailer looks like more Hollywood slop. While it appears it might be mocking some aspects of woke ideology such as the pronouns and overbearing HR professionals, it literally features a race-swapped Man-At-Arms, who appears to play a father figure to He-Man.

Additionally, it paints He-Man not as a leader who is defending his kingdom, but as the leader of a rebellion who must retake the kingdom from Skeletor and his minions. This never occurred in the original cartoon albeit it is what they did in the 1987 live-action film.

