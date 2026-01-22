Fandom Pulse

Jeffolas
4h

There are some promising details that show they are at least trying to hide their contempt, possibly even pander to their audience.

Two problems.

First, we're way past "fool me twice" with Hollywood. I won't believe anything has changed until multiple projects spanning years are made with respect, care, and reverence to the source material.

Which brings me to the second point, why can't they just tell the damned story the damned way it's supposed to go? Why do these asshole screenwriters ALWAYS think they can tell the story better??? You licenced the IP, use the IP. Quit making up bullshit to try and show how clever you are. Millions of people loved the He-Man story just the way it was. If you're not going to bother telling that story, why acquire the IP in the first place?

It never ends with these fart sniffing retards.

John A Douglas
4h

Some stuff I liked, some I didn’t. I’m hoping for fun slop at the bare minimum

