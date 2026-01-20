Fans have been wondering when the woke shoe will drop even further with Starfleet Academy, but now it’s revealed that the characters played by Gina Yashere and Tig Notaro are going to be lesbian in a new interview with the cast members.

The first two episodes of Starfleet Academy have been full of woke casting with a nearly entirely female bridge crew led by a white woman, with several “body positive” members of Starfleet in the female demographic at that. Among the cadets, there isn’t a white male to be found. However, as the episodes premiered, there has been a distinct lack of on-screen LGBTQ content.