Well, the drama for Skydance is over for the time being. With the amount that Hollywood activists have been flipping out about it, I believe it can only be a good thing. Hopefully they’ll dial back some of the relentless propaganda that we’ve had on TV and in movies in recent years.
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Doctor Who Former Showrunner Russell T. Davies Sure Likes ‘Em Young
One of the strange scandals surrounding the end of the Doctor Who era at Disney Plus is former showrunner Russell T. Davies, who’s 63 years old, engaging in a homosexual relationship with a 27-year-old fan that began with Instagram flirting during the show’s tenure. As Davies is about to release his autobiography, The Queerest of Folk, he is bizarrely giving interviews stating that people are accusing him of being a groomer and a pedophile, which raises eyebrows about the age gap and the timing.