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Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
4h

This sounds like good news, but with the demand of 25-32 movies a year, how will that work?

I'd like to see new Star Trek and old favorites, but it's doubtful they'll be worth watching.

The best of the new Kurtzman stuff was SNW, and it's last season was shyte.

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