Jacob Geller is an American video essayist with a channel of about 1.5 million subscribers. He interned at Game Informer, wrote for Polygon, and became a regular on MinnMax. His essays are long video pieces about art in video games, movies, and architecture.

Jacob Geller has said he was raised Jewish, and he treats that upbringing as part of how he writes. In a 2021 JewishBoston interview, he tied his first M-rated game to his bar mitzvah, telling his parents the Torah had deemed him mature enough for Resident Evil. He described Judaism as a culture built on study, examination, and argument, and said media criticism felt continuous with that: everyone has an interpretation, and the text is never only the text. Those beliefs show up in the work. “Judaism and Whiteness in Wolfenstein” and “The Golem and the Jewish Superhero” use Jewish history and legend as the frame for the games and stories he is reading.

Geller has had the privilege of being one of the few YouTube critics the mainstream games press has treated as a peer. In 2024 he published an annotated collection of his work and, for the most part, that is where his public biography stopped.

The rest surfaced on September 30, 2026, when a former manager at UNC Chapel Hill’s student station, WXYC, posted that Geller had been fired from the station in 2016 during a Title IX investigation and suspended for a semester. The post alleged he had sexually assaulted an ex-girlfriend while she was unconscious. The record shows, in documents UNC was ordered to release after a 2020 North Carolina Supreme Court public-records ruling, Geller’s name under the policy heading “Sexual Assault or Sexual Violence,” with the sanction “definite suspension for one semester.” The entry leaves the incident undescribed and withholds the woman’s name. No criminal case was recorded.

On October 1, 2026, Geller confirmed the finding on Bluesky. He wrote that the records had been shared without the woman’s permission, and that he would withhold any further detail that might identify her. Then he stated: “She and I spoke about it the day after and agreed: I had assaulted her.” He called the one-semester suspension “very mild, I concur,” and the assault “the greatest regret of my life.” He said he had traumatized someone who trusted him, that he thinks about it every day, and that he had also told people close to him, including his now-wife, early in their relationship.

MinnMax removed him the same day and pulled that week’s show. Nebula dropped him from its creator roster and pulled his catalog. Lost in Cult cut ties. Cane and Rinse deleted 23 episodes he had appeared on and said the games would be re-covered later.

Geller’s record matters beyond podcasting because he was also a paid consultant. In October 2024 he posted that he had consulted on Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake. On both the PlayStation 5 and Windows versions he is listed under Hit Detection, LLC, in the consultants line, alongside Julie Muncy, Kristan Reed, Suriel Vazquez, Anthony Gallegos, Ashley Esqueda, and Steve Haske. Hit Detection is a narrative and sensitivity consultancy of the same general type as Sweet Baby Inc. Geller’s name is in the shipping game. Silent Hill 2 is a loaded title to have that name attached to. In 2024, Geller even said Bloober’s choice to credit outside consultants was unusual.

The story of Silent Hill 2 is built around a man’s concealed guilt. Sexual violence is one of the materials that guilt is built from, and it is spread across more than one character. In the remake, Bloober softened the sexual charge of the 2001 game at the same time it rebuilt the women.

Maria, the sexualized double of James’s dead wife, lost the bare midriff and the short skirt for a long dress and a belted jacket. Angela Orosco, the character whose story is rape by her father, was given a wide, square jaw. Players called her new model ugly, mannish, and a departure from the gaunt, haunted woman of the original game.

Team Silent shipped the original Silent Hill 2 with no consultancy line and no Jacob Geller. The remake shipped with Hit Detection on the consultant roll and Geller’s name on it, a man who has now confirmed a university finding of sexual assault. The merits of the 2001 game and the remake can be argued over forever, but the remake is doomed to carry Geller’s name.

One final bit worth mentioning. On July 17, 2019, Bijan Stephen, then a writer at Compulsion Games, asked: “what’s the dumbest idea you have that you nevertheless believe will, if implemented, make the world a better place.” Geller replied, from @yacobg42: “no gamers.”