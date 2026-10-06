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Drewie's avatar
Drewie
7h

Jewish and Gamma is like a double combo.

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Dash Jones's avatar
Dash Jones
27m

As an old school fan of the Silent Hill series since 1999, this is both disturbing and not a surprise. The shit James did had to have come from some inspiration based on the disgusting shit people do. Not only that but the game leads you to think that James is a victim, only for the player to hate him before the end of the game once it's know what happened to Mary.

Gaming has gone seriously downhill over the years, though this one will always be one of my favorites. It's not just political correctness and politics ruining games, but gamers themselves are ruining them as well.

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