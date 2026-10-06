Chaosium is changing the name of Shub-Niggurath, H.P. Lovecraft’s Black Goat of the Woods with a Thousand Young, to “Shub-Gorath” in its upcoming board game Call of Cthulhu: Old Ones Origins. The publisher announced the change in a Gamefound backer update dated October 2, and the reaction from inside the hobby has been sharp.
Chaosium Renames Lovecraft's Shub-Niggurath for Call of Cthulhu: Old Ones Origins
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