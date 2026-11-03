I know I’m stanning pretty hard for Klara and the Sun. I loved the movie and I’m intrigued by how badly it all failed because of lack of marketing. Lotta fun stuff over the wekeend as well to peruse for you and a new Malfoid chapter. I’m also at work this week getting ready for the new crowdfund for the next Ayla Rin comic, my most popular comic series which I’ll be launching this week on IndieCrowdFund.

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