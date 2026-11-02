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Padre Brendon's avatar
Padre Brendon
5hEdited

On the one hand, I generally like Kazuo Ishiguro’s work. I also find Jenna Ortega to be a charming performer.

On the other hand, I find Taika Waititi to be an aggravating jerk and a middling, irony-poisoned writer/director. Even when he does good work, he makes me not want to support his projects.

I guess it will entirely depend if the movie is still in any local theaters on my next day off.

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Bryce E. 'Esquire' Rasmussen's avatar
Bryce E. 'Esquire' Rasmussen
3h

Well Tonka Whytitties is himself, irrelevant.

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