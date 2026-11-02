John Leeson, the actor who gave K9 his clipped, know-it-all voice on Doctor Who from 1977 into his final years, died Sunday at 83. He never appeared on screen as the robot dog, yet K9 traveled with the Fourth Doctor, returned in the 2006 revival and took regular roles in two series, all on Leeson’s voice.

His son, filmmaker Guy Ducker, announced the death on Facebook. Leeson died peacefully at 3:03 p.m. on November 1 after “a summer of illness.” Ducker closed with a line from Hamlet: “Good night, sweet prince, And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

Leeson was born John Francis Christopher Ducker in Leicester on March 16, 1943, and trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. He worked on the West End and in repertory, including Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite in 1969, and appeared in Dad’s Army that same year. From 1972 he played the original Bungle on Rainbow, across 50 episodes. Television credits followed in Blake’s 7, Minder, ‘Allo ‘Allo! and The Bill, and he worked as a continuity announcer for the BBC and Channel 4.

K9 came from writers Bob Baker and Dave Martin for The Invisible Enemy in 1977, and producer Graham Williams kept the robot dog as a regular to appeal to younger viewers. Leeson got the job by accident. “My involvement with Doctor Who came about entirely accidentally,” he said in 2013. Mat Irvine operated the prop while Leeson supplied the voice. Asked about the character’s popularity, he said: “Surprised? I’ll say so! Particularly as the character was such a pedantic ‘know-it-all’, and kept breaking down!”

K9 Mark I traveled with the Fourth Doctor and Leela until 1978. Mark II followed with the Doctor and Romana until Warriors’ Gate in 1981. Leeson left after the 1979 season, worried that voice-only work would limit his visible roles, and he appeared on screen that year as Dugeen in The Power of Kroll. David Brierley voiced K9 the next season, and Leeson returned in 1980. The character was popular enough for Palitoy to sell talking K9 toys, and the BBC made a spin-off pilot, K-9 and Company, in 1981. It was not picked up as a series.

Leeson kept coming back. He voiced K9 in the 1983 anniversary special The Five Doctors and a Dalek in Remembrance of the Daleks in 1988. In 2006 he voiced K9 again in “School Reunion,” opposite David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor. Russell T Davies, who brought the character back, later wrote on Instagram that “it was impossible to imagine anyone else.” Leeson then played K9 in The Sarah Jane Adventures from 2007 and in the K9 series, which ran 26 episodes in 2009 and 2010. He kept voicing the dog in Big Finish audio dramas.

Outside acting, Leeson was an accredited wine tutor under his birth name, John Ducker, and served as a justice of the peace for more than 25 years, including six as deputy chairman of the Ealing Bench. He married Judy Griffiths in 1969 and is survived by her and by Guy.

Davies posted a tribute after the news broke: “A true gent, and a great loss.” He signed off: “Good night, sir. Affirmative!”

Doctor Who has recast every lead role since 1963, but K9 had one voice in the Fourth Doctor’s run, the 1983 anniversary special, the 2006 revival and the 2009 spin-off. Does the character continue without him?