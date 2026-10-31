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Jeffolas
4h

Talented as he may have been, the man was an insufferable, miserable, litigious, little troll.

His work could have expanded science fiction in meaningful and excellent ways. Instead, he chose to wall everything everywhere and launch, often unprovoked, attacks at every neighboring kingdom that offended his perfect view of himself in the clouds.

What an absolute clown.

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