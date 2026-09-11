I actually really like it when there’s a lot of book news going on, and today is one of those days. Hope everyone’s gonna have a great weekend and tahnk you so much for reading as always!
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Books
Redwall’s Final Book Is Coming in 2027, Sixteen Years After Brian Jacques Died
Redwall turns 40 this October, and the series is marking the anniversary with the one thing longtime fans stopped expecting to ever see: a new book. The Redwall Wiki has confirmed, through a listing on the publishing platform Edelweiss, that Orphans of Mossflower, the 23rd novel in Brian Jacques’ saga, will be published September 7, 2027, alongside the …