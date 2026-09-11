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Jeffolas
4h

Hopefully this is more Christopher Tolkien taking years and years to coallate unfinished material and release something like, but not quite what the original author intended.

And less August Derleth wearing the skin suit of his dead friend and mentor to pass off something inferior.

Now, to be fair, August Derleth, more than any other person, more than everyone else combined, is why HP Lovecraft's work survived and became a cult legend. And his imprint, Arkham House, was a sorely needed publisher for weird and pulp tales.

And I personally like his "Lovecraft" stories, but they added things that were never intended (other "good" forces/gods), aren't as well written as the master's, and shouldn't have been portrayed as such.

Oh, and honestly, it's far, far, FAR better that Netflix cancelled this project. We don't need another Witcher like adaptation urinating on the source material.

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