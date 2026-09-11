The fight over who controls Warner Bros. Discovery has been running for nearly a year, and it’s reached the point where nobody outside the lawyers involved can keep the timeline straight without a scorecard. Here’s the full picture, start to now.

It began as a Netflix deal. Warner Bros. Discovery had agreed to sell its Streaming & Studios business to Netflix, with WBD spinning off its Global Linear Networks and other cable assets into a separate company. Paramount Skydance, under CEO David Ellison, swooped in with a competing all-cash offer. WBD’s own board eventually determined Paramount’s bid was a “Company Superior Proposal” under the terms of its Netflix agreement, and after months of dueling offers, Paramount raised its bid to $31.00 per share in cash for the entire company. On February 27, 2026, Paramount and WBD signed a definitive merger agreement, an all-cash deal valued around $110 to $111 billion, guaranteed in part by the Lawrence J. Ellison Revocable Trust, David Ellison’s father Larry Ellison’s own trust. The agreement carried real teeth built in from day one: if the deal wasn’t closed by September 30, 2026, Paramount would owe WBD shareholders a “ticking fee” of $0.25 per share every quarter until closing, worth roughly $650 million a quarter, or about $7 million a day. If the deal collapsed entirely, Paramount would owe a $7 billion breakup fee.

Regulators moved fast on the merger itself. The Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division cleared it in June 2026, and European regulators granted their own approval shortly after. On paper, the deal looked done.

Then, on July 13, 2026, a coalition of state attorneys general filed suit to block it. Led by California’s Rob Bonta and joined by New York’s Letitia James along with AGs from Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington, twelve states in total, plus the Writers Guild of America as a co-plaintiff, the suit argued the combined company would violate the century-old Clayton Antitrust Act by controlling nearly a third of the film industry and nearly a third of basic cable TV programming in the country. Bonta’s public statement was blunt: the merger “would lead to higher prices, lower quality, and less content for film and television, harming movie theaters, basic cable distributors, and ultimately, audiences on every sofa and movie theater seat in the U.S.”

The judge overseeing the case, Araceli Martinez-Olguín, granted a temporary restraining order pausing the deal. Paramount agreed to delay closing to as late as June 2027 rather than fight the order outright, a decision that immediately started running up the ticking-fee clock, and a trial date was set for March 2027.

That’s when things turned genuinely adversarial. On August 17, Paramount filed a motion demanding the plaintiff states and the WGA post a $1.88 billion bond, specifically $1,884,726,092.73, to cover what the company called the “extraordinary losses” it would suffer from the delay: an estimated $1.3 billion in unrecoverable ticking fees by the time trial concludes, plus roughly $190 million in additional financing costs. Bonta’s office didn’t hold back in response, calling the move a “do-over” attempt and telling CNN it “reeks of desperation.” Antitrust experts reading the filing largely agreed it looked less like a genuine legal claim and more like a pressure tactic aimed at forcing the states toward a pre-trial settlement rather than dragging this out to a March trial. Judge Martinez-Olguín set a hearing on the bond request for September 24, and as of this writing that request is still unresolved, sitting just days before the October 1 ticking-fee deadline hits.

Settlement talk has been circulating since late August without producing an actual resolution. Bonta told CNBC on August 20 that any settlement would require “robust structural remedies,” changes to the actual shape of the merger, not just a monetary concession, and analysts have warned those remedies might be dealbreakers Paramount simply won’t accept. The two sides reportedly met for preliminary talks around August 24, but by most accounts remain far apart, and part of that meeting was simply part of the standard pretrial mediation process the judge had already ordered, not a sign of genuine movement toward a deal. As of early September, Deadline reported there was still “no real settlement talks underway” in any substantive sense heading into the September 24 bond hearing.

Paramount has also been playing hardball off the legal record. The company has floated, and gotten mocked for, the idea of relocating operations out of California entirely, to Texas, Tennessee, or Georgia, if meaningful settlement talks haven’t started by October 1, the same date the ticking fees kick in. That threat sits alongside a Democratic push for closer scrutiny of David Ellison personally amid the fight, and separate reporting that federal film and TV tax credits, an issue Adam Schiff has said remains unresolved with active White House involvement, are tangled up in the broader industry politics surrounding this deal.

The fight has also spilled well outside the courtroom. This outlet has covered the parallel battle between Paramount and actor Mark Ruffalo, who has spent months publicly campaigning against the merger and tying the Ellison family’s business interests to Oracle’s work with Israel’s military. Paramount accused Ruffalo of invoking antisemitic tropes; more than 170 Jewish artists, including Joel Coen, Tony Kushner, and Joaquin Phoenix, responded with an open letter defending him and calling the accusation “a false and dangerous weaponization” of the charge. That fight is running on its own track but is very much part of the same broader story about how contentious this merger has become.

And most recently, the fight has escalated to a level most merger disputes never reach: the Supreme Court has ordered the blue-state AG coalition to respond to a formal objection filed by Iowa and Montana, two states not part of the original lawsuit, pushing back on the antitrust case itself. That’s an unusual wrinkle, outside states weighing in against the plaintiffs, and it’s added yet another layer to a fight that already involves a dozen state governments, a national actors’ guild, a federal antitrust trial, a $1.88 billion bond dispute, and now the nation’s highest court.

Where it stands right now: no settlement, no resolved bond ruling, a September 24 hearing bearing down fast, an October 1 deadline for both the ticking fees and Paramount’s stated settlement ultimatum, and a March 2027 trial still on the calendar if none of that produces a deal first. Nothing about this is close to resolved. It’s just gotten a lot more expensive to stay unresolved.