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Ben L.'s avatar
Ben L.
7h

It's neat, shows great potential, but they mangled the story (to be expected)

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Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
4h

"The film relies heavily on the book and its comic adaptation, weaving in current Disney canon elements alongside an original storyline exploring Ezra Bridger’s relationship with Grand Admiral Thrawn, the Chiss homeworld, and a journey into the Unknown Regions."

Oh no...

It's retarded.

First, it goes for comic adaptations outside of the original novel, then it includes DISNEY CANON, and finally an ORIGINAL STORYLINE.

Why?

Why put in all of this effort if you were just going to screw it up regardless?

Whoever is doing this is NOT Timothy Zahn, and has no business pretending they can ADD to his story.

Make the adaptation as close as 1-to-1 as you can. If you want to show off your dumb ideas, get a job with the studio system like every other dumb "creative" who thinks they can do it better than the original, or heck, MAKE YOUR OWN THING!

We have Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings to prove that faithful adaptation is the best possible goal. We have nearly every other Hollywood adaptation ever proving that getting away from that almost always lowers the quality of the film, often even going as far as ruining it.

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