Timothy Zahn’s Heir to the Empire has been waiting for a real screen adaptation for over three decades. Disney has been circling it since at least 2020, when Dave Filoni first teased a live-action Thrawn project meant to tie together The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and the rest of the “Mandoverse” into one culminating story. That project was formally announced as a theatrical feature at Star Wars Celebration in 2023. It’s spent the years since getting delayed, paused amid Filoni’s promotion to Lucasfilm co-president, and, as of this year, quietly downgraded from a movie into a Disney+ limited series with no release date attached. Lars Mikkelsen still plays Thrawn in Ahsoka, but the actual Heir to the Empire story Zahn wrote in 1991, the one that pulled the entire franchise out of a post-Return of the Jedi lull and sold over 15 million copies, still doesn’t officially exist on screen.

A YouTube channel called Star Wars Chronicles just built it anyway.

The channel’s newest release, a two-chapter adaptation using generative AI tools, has been spreading fast, with viewers and reaction channels calling it startlingly close to studio quality. One widely shared post captured the reaction plainly: “Someone is doing an AI movie based on Heir of the Empire series. It’s incredible.” Multiple YouTube reaction channels have already covered it, including a Red Cow Arcade episode discussing both this project and a separate AI-assisted Shadows of the Empire fan film, and a reaction video from Kristian Harloff and Galaxy Geeks specifically covering the earlier traditionally-animated chapters that preceded this AI-driven rework.

The creator’s description lays out exactly how it was built, and it’s worth being precise about the process, because it isn’t the one-click AI-slop pipeline skeptics usually picture. The film relies heavily on the book and its comic adaptation, weaving in current Disney canon elements alongside an original storyline exploring Ezra Bridger’s relationship with Grand Admiral Thrawn, the Chiss homeworld, and a journey into the Unknown Regions. Production ran through Blender3D and Photoshop for modeling and compositing, AI image-to-video tools to animate and render footage, and DaVinci Resolve for final editing, all stitched together with a licensed and credited soundtrack pulling from composers like Luis Humanoide, Arturo Díez Boscovich, and Epidemic Sound library artists, plus 3D ship and environment assets purchased or downloaded from ArtStation and Sketchfab. Critically, per the creator’s own statement, no AI was used for the script or dialogue, that part was written by a person. The purrgil concept design is credited to its original artist, Andree Wallin, rather than claimed as original work. This is a hybrid pipeline: traditional 3D modeling and hand-written writing, with AI handling the image-to-video rendering layer that would otherwise require either a full animation studio or motion-capture and VFX resources far beyond what a solo fan creator has access to.

This isn’t the first fan attempt at adapting Zahn’s novel, a separate, entirely traditional CGI-animated version by a different creator has been running in short chapters since 2019, accumulating over 30 installments with no AI involvement at all. That project proved the fan appetite for this story was real years before AI tools existed to make it faster. What Star Wars Chronicles has now demonstrated is that the gap between “a dedicated fan with traditional 3D software” and “something that looks close to a real production” has narrowed dramatically once AI-assisted rendering enters the pipeline, without cutting out the human writing, direction, and creative judgment that actually makes a story work.

It’s crazy that a single creator, working with purchased assets, licensed music, and AI-assisted video generation, produced something multiple reaction channels are describing as close to matching real production values, adapting a story Disney has owned the rights to for over a decade and still hasn’t managed to put on screen in any form resembling the actual book. Lucasfilm has spent years and multiple leadership changes trying to figure out how to tell this story as a tentpole theatrical release before downgrading it to a streaming series with no date attached. A fan on YouTube just released a version people are calling genuinely good, using tools anyone can access.

It’s quite the demonstration of where AI-assisted creative tools are heading. The technology isn’t replacing writers, directors, or creative vision here, the human wrote the script, chose the shots, and assembled the story. What it’s replacing is the massive capital and crew requirements that used to be the only path to visualizing something at this scale. That’s worth sitting with, especially for an industry that’s spent the last year treating any AI involvement as an automatic red flag rather than asking what it actually enables.

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