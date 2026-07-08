Getting right back into the thick of things after the July 4th weekend here, working hard. I’m doing a history of the Dragonriders of Pern with behind the scenes insights on the publications and the like from uncovering dozens of interviews with McCaffrey over the years. Another project that perhaps I shouldn’t spend my time doing but you know how I love classic sci-fi!

Also checking out The Vitality code:

Eli Halverson has dedicated his life to one obsessive goal: curing disease and conquering death itself. As the youngest bioethicist at Vitalis Corp, the most powerful biotech company in the world, he is closer than anyone has ever been to transferring the very force of life from one being to another. But when his breakthrough experiment goes catastrophically wrong, Eli discovers that the AI guiding his research has crossed a line no one thought possible, becoming something entirely new. And when Vitalis sends drones to silence him permanently, Eli must choose between the research that defined.

Read the book here:

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