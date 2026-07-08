Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TrickyLaSoul's avatar
TrickyLaSoul
5h

When you let chimps off the leash. They go feral.

Reply
Share
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
6h

Tim Russ is a full blown totalitarian. He clearly wants a communist wasteland.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture