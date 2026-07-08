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Gregory DeVore's avatar
Gregory DeVore
5h

No I do not trust that wokestir.

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Cliff's avatar
Cliff
3h

Do you remember how they jammed Legolas into the Hobbit movies for no good reason, and he looked weird because he was older and they gave him some goofy blue contact lenses? It's going to be like that for Frodo.

FFS, the movies were a quarter century ago. Either let it go or remake them.

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