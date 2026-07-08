Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben L.'s avatar
Ben L.
8h

goyslop with an added pineapple ring.

Reply
Share
Slowfatninjah's avatar
Slowfatninjah
5h

I couldn't care much less about live action Disney movies but it shows the same trends, just with a different audience. I'm not sure Moana will actually flop but couldn't they have waited for it to age just a little bit more? Sheesh!

There was a Stephen King show (blech, he turned out rotten) a long time ago called "Storm of the Century." In it the villain kept saying "Give me what I want and I'll go away." I think of it a lot, only with a tiny twist: Give us what we want and well go... to the theater, theme park, bookstore, video game store/steam.

It isn't rocket surgery.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture