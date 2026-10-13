Happy Columbus Day everyone! I hope you’re enjoying colonizing the New World (unless you’re readers from elsewhere, of course!).
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Culture
Malfoid Fan Art Trend Takes Over Harry Potter Fandom
Malfoid, the fan-art trend that redraws Draco Malfoy as a blonde anime girl in a Slytherin uniform, has put one X post past 21.9 million views and 174,000 likes since Sept. 22, and artists were still posting new animations this morning.