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Nick Borodinov's avatar
Nick Borodinov
5h

Climate change is a non issue

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Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
4h

Alejandro G. Iñárritu clearly was trying to bring back Climate Change Alarmism. And Aaron Sorkin became a Far Left Propagandist.

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