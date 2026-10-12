Malfoid, the fan-art trend that redraws Draco Malfoy as a blonde anime girl in a Slytherin uniform, has put one X post past 21.9 million views and 174,000 likes since Sept. 22, and artists were still posting new animations this morning.

The character is not in the books, the movies or HBO’s Harry Potter series. She is a Harry Potter fan creation that has spread from art accounts into Reddit, YouTube, a fan-made dating sim and a music video.

A Slytherin Girl Who Mocks Harry and Then Blushes

The standard Malfoid has long platinum hair, a Slytherin uniform and a hoop earring. She keeps Draco’s rich-kid contempt for Harry, and the artwork usually ends with her showing a crush. Know Your Meme lists the trend as “Malfoid / Female Draco Malfoy,” with the alternate names Fem Malfoy and Draconia Malfoid.

In the post below from @infraflakes, she asks, “Don’t you have a human heart, Pot-tah?” in front of a background of “Love me, Potter” repeated down the page. The post shows 460 likes and 14,000 views.

The enemies-to-lovers setup is the draw. In a three-panel strip posted by @34kInferno, Hermione demands to know who used a slur, Harry holds a tearful Malfoid, and Ron asks, “Harry, why are you over there?” The poster’s caption reads, “If this was canon it would make $10 billion at the box office.” It has 957 likes.

One Sept. 22 Post Reached 21.9 Million Views

Female Draco art is old. Know Your Meme traces it to a Nov. 9, 2011 Tumblr post, and a March 2024 @grizz056 drawing titled “If Malfoy was a girl” passed 60,000 likes. The current wave began Sept. 22, 2026, when @redteneri posted an early Malfoid illustration. As of Oct. 12 that post shows 21.9 million views, 174,000 likes and 20,000 reposts.

The imitators followed within days. On Sept. 27, @spaz141 quote-tweeted it with a drawing of Malfoid and Hermione competing over Harry and wrote, “love triangle // hope you dont mind the tag, not even a harry potter fan but i was enamored by the eyes thus i must contribute.” That post has 45,000 likes. @masoq095 posted three versions on Sept. 29 under the single word “malfoid” and reached 126,000 likes and 1.9 million views. @yunayuispink’s Oct. 6 post shows 122,000 likes. A r/dankmemes post on Sept. 29 drew more than 1,700 upvotes in a day, and Know Your Meme added its entry on Sept. 30.

Japanese artists joined in as well. The Sept. 29 post at the top of this article, translated from Japanese, reads, “It seems it’s called Malfoid.”

The spread has not slowed. Another artist’s one-minute animation, posted the morning of Oct. 12 with the caption “Potter asked if she enjoyed the dance. #Malfoid,” shows 867,000 views and 30,000 likes.

The trend has spun off other work. A YouTube explainer from the channel Weeknight, “How ‘Malfoid’ Took Over the Internet (and Fixed Harry Potter),” has 249,000 views since Oct. 8, and ComicBookMovie.com reports a fan-made visual novel called Pure Blood & Prejudice.

The Name Joins Malfoy to an Incel Slur

The name is a blend of Malfoy and “foid,” which Know Your Meme describes as a derogatory incel term for women derived from “femoid.” The site’s explainer by Phillip Hamilton says the term does not appear to be used in this trend to call Malfoid unintelligent, and that the words were likely combined because they blend easily.

IBTimes UK reports that some people questioned why the name was chosen when “Fem Malfoy” was available, while others see a simple pun. The earliest known use of “Malfoid” for Draco, per Know Your Meme, is a text-only tweet from Jan. 10, 2026.

A Music Video, a LifeSite Column and a Bluesky Backlash

The reaction has split along the usual lines. On the right, Shad M. Brooks published a music video, “MALFOID - Be My Potter,” on the KNIGHTS WATCH YouTube channel on Oct. 9. It has more than 40,000 views. Brooks’s description calls the song a celebration of the “MALFOID fanfiction meme taking the internet by storm” and says, “I love it for its wholesome depiction of traditional romance and narrative potential.” The description also says the music and vocals were made with Suno AI and the video with Grok Imagine.

LifeSiteNews ran a column on Oct. 8 by Jonathon Van Maren under the headline “’Malfoid’ memes are the latest bizarre front in the trans war against JK Rowling.” It is an opinion piece, and the fan site malfoid.wiki disputes its account of how the trend started.

On Bluesky the response was hostile. Cybernews reported on Oct. 6 that the backlash tied the trend to Rowling’s gender views, and OtakuKart adds the name’s slur origin. The artist yunayu deleted a drawing from Bluesky, and the OtakuKart report quotes the apology: “I’ll be more thoughtful and careful in the future.” Cybernews quotes yunayu saying, “I never intended to hurt or offend anyone with my drawings.” Yunayu reposted the drawing on X, where the post has 122,000 likes.

The YouTuber SmugAlana’s reaction video, “The Malfoyd harassment backfired completely,” has 214,000 views and frames the Bluesky response as harassment of the artist.

One Malfoid post has passed 21 million views while one artist deleted a drawing and apologized after the backlash; does that tell us who the real audience for Harry Potter is?

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