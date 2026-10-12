Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Snowyteller's avatar
Snowyteller
5h

They're yearning again.

Even if the momentum of this breaks, the next wave will be larger still.

It hasn't broken yet though.

Incidentally it's been very good at hat sorting those who want romance with teeth and fruit true, and those who just wanna goon, who don't at all get it.

It's catching out woke-lite too.

The boy who lived will be man living, slayer of the dragon, taking maiden from that corpse she was trapped within.

This is ultimately about more than just the character and Hogwarts.

The people stirred up by this won't all just vanish.

To early to call it as significant as events like gamergate, but it's certainly shaping up strong.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Nick Borodinov's avatar
Nick Borodinov
5h

Bluesky crowd is at it again

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture