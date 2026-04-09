Believe it or not, most of my time today was spent on the Anne McCaffrey research. There’s a few sites detailing her Federated Sentient Planets, but nothing really connecting everything together, which is why I decided it needed to be out there. Very proud of the work and that’s a big part of what makes Fandom Pulse different!

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